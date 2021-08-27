Rwanda: Kagame in Germany for G20 Compact With Africa Summit

President Paul Kagame is in Berlin, Germany where alongside other Heads of State from various African countries he will take part in the G20 Compact with Africa Summit hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

This year's Summit will feature a G20 Investment Summit on "Framework Conditions for Business and Investment", as well as a session on "the G20 Compact with Africa amid the Covid-19 Pandemic".

Discussions will also focus on ways to improve the business environment and increase investment on the continent Africa.

The summit was launched in 2017 under the German G20 Presidency to promote private investment on the African continent.

The summit brings together reform-minded African countries, international organizations and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to coordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

The initiative is demand-driven and open to all African countries.

Countries that feature in the summit include Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany.