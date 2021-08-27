Rwanda: Kagame in Germany for G20 Compact With Africa Summit

26 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame is in Berlin, Germany where alongside other Heads of State from various African countries he will take part in the G20 Compact with Africa Summit hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

This year's Summit will feature a G20 Investment Summit on "Framework Conditions for Business and Investment", as well as a session on "the G20 Compact with Africa amid the Covid-19 Pandemic".

Discussions will also focus on ways to improve the business environment and increase investment on the continent Africa.

The summit was launched in 2017 under the German G20 Presidency to promote private investment on the African continent.

The summit brings together reform-minded African countries, international organizations and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to coordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

The initiative is demand-driven and open to all African countries.

Countries that feature in the summit include Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X