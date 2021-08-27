Rwanda: Youth Tipped On Green Innovations

Youths in the country have been called upon to join the efforts to innovate and create jobs in the green sector while at the same time solving environmental issues that are affecting the country.

Addressing the youth during the youth green knowledge exchange and exhibition event held in Kigali, Juliet Kabera, the Director General, Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) said that the green sector offers countless opportunities and it is up to the youth to seize them.

"The government cannot solve environmental problems without the help of the youth that is why we call upon every young Rwandan to seek solutions to environment challenges while creating jobs for themselves, employing others," she said.

"We as the government are always ready to support and offer the help needed by the young people in all their projects."

Divine Niyigena, a young greenpreneur who recycles bottle caps into jewelries, and makes carpets out of recycled small pieces of cloth that come from garment factories, said that her business generates income for her while saving the environment.

"I saw that these bottle caps have become a challenge to the environment, and more and more clothes go to waste, so I decided to find something useful to make them from, first the materials are available to me and at a very low cost," she said.

Niyigena urged more young women to engage in providing innovative solutions for the environment and start from the available resources.

Noël Nizeyimana, whose company Green Care Rwanda ltd recycles rotten waste into fertilizers and sell them to farmers and make pavements bricks from plastic waste

" Most farmers use fertilizers that are laced with chemicals that destroy soil and water bodies, so I created my company with the aim of helping farmers in the country while protecting the environment, it has not only helped them but also generated income to me and my workers," he added.

Christelle Kwizera, Chief Executive Officer of Water Access Rwanda, a company that provides water solutions all over the country urged the youth to provide innovations that will help other Rwandans and have a big economic impact on the country.

Varsha Redkar-Palepu, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Program and Operations in Rwanda said that they are ready to offer more financial support to youth innovative projects that are supporting the country in its environment sustainability programs, and urged the youth to be more job creators than job seekers in the sector.