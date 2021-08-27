Kenya: Isiolo Man Returns Home After 8-Month Disappearance

A businessman from Isiolo who vanished under mysterious circumstances on Christmas Day has reunited with his family.

Mr Abduba Boru Waqo arrived at his Kulamawe home on the outskirts of Isiolo town on Thursday morning, eight months after he went missing.

His return shocked residents and elated his relatives who quickly assembled at his compound.

Mr Boru, popularly known as Abuyawas, was reported missing while going home around 7.30pm on December 25, 2020 from his butchery in Isiolo town where he had spent the entire day with two of his sons and a younger brother.

The trader had Sh35,000 with him from the day's sales as he left the butchery for his home, about two kilometres away from Isiolo town.

But after arriving home 30 minutes later, his sons were shocked to find their father had not arrived and his phone had been switched off. This sent panic in the home and a search for him started immediately.

Business rivals

The family tried to reach out to several offices to no avail and at one time said they suspected he had been arrested. Being among the main suppliers of cattle in the region, the family also pointed fingers at his business rivals, suspecting they could have been behind his disappearance.

Mr Amos Waqo, his eldest son, told Nation.Africa that they had almost given up on ever seeing their father but had a conviction that he was still alive.

"We had tried several options and visited many offices but were not getting concrete information on his whereabouts," Mr Waqo said.

The butchery business remained shut for several months before it was reopened recently.

"It has been a hard time for us but we always kept praying that we would at least get his body for burial if we did not see him alive," the son added.

When he returned home, Mr Boru appeared weak and did not talk to journalists. He looked disturbed and had shaggy hair. He mostly sat outside his house as friends and relatives flocked in to see him.

DCI records his statement

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the home after news went round that he had returned and recorded his statement before leaving.

The family also blocked journalists from interviewing the man whom they said needed enough rest before he could recollect himself and share his story.

He was dropped at Maili Saba town, about 10 kilometres from Isiolo town, around midnight according to his son.

"Let us allow him rest and we will organise an interview once he is in good condition," the son appealed.