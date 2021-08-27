Kenya: Harambee Stars Enter Camp for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence 'Lawi' Juma and Tusker defender Eugene Asike have promised to replicate their good form in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League season to the national team.

All the 26 local based players on Thursday hit camp as Harambee Stars started preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda and Rwanda

Foreign-based players among them captain Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco) and Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) are among those expected next week.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has been axed from the squad, with reports indicating the forward is in Saudi Arabia to finalise a move to one of the clubs in the Middle East after parting ways with AFC Leopards and opting out of an imminent move to champions Tusker.

Rupia ended the season on 17 goals, seven behind Golden Boot winner Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito who is also in the squad. His position has been taken up by Tusker teen striker Henry Meja.

Stars face Uganda on September 2 before heading to Rwanda to face Amavubi Stars on September 5.

Juma, who is arguably the best local midfielder, netted 16 goals in the just ended season.

" I aim to transfer my good form from the league to the national team and help attain a positive result in the World Cup qualifiers matches against Uganda and Rwanda," said Juma after training session at Kasarani.

Tusker captain Asike played a pivotal role in enabling the brewers clinch their 12th league title and end Gor Mahia's four-year league dominance.

"We had a fruitful and exciting training session, we got to see how good our endurance is and I believe over the next training sessions we will improve and be in our best form," he said.

Stars tactician Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, who led the training session has come under fierce criticism for leaving out skipper Victor Wanyama, veteran midfielder Johanna Omollo, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Mandela and Simba SC center back Joash Onyango.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Nashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Clyde Senaji (AFC Leopards, ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Henry Meja (Tusker), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia, Kenya)