Ethiopia: South Sudan President Salva Kiir Visits Ethiopia

26 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday on an official visit.

He met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the capital Addis Ababa to discuss the countries' ties.

"The focus of his visit was to discuss key bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern," Billene Seyoum, spokesperson for PM Abiy's office, told journalists Thursday.

"Particularly interest was a focus on bolstering economic ties and joint infrastructure development to further boost those existing economic ties of the two neighbours" she added.

According to the PM's office, Abiy briefed President Kirr and his delegation on the country's current situation, including the positive economic performance of key sectors despite the many challenges it is going through.

On his part, Kiir congratulated the Ethiopian PM and his government on the peaceful conclusion of the recent elections.

