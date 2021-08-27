Kenya: DCI Urges University, College Female Students to Do Background Checks on Their 'Sponsors'

Nairobi — University and College female students have been urged to always carry out background checks on men they intend to associate with as boyfriends due to the increased murder cases reported across the country.

In recent months, the country has witnessed gruesome murders or abductions of female students who fall victims after their relationships go south.

On Wednesday, a prison warder who had been in an intimate relationship with a fourth year student at Mt Kenya university set out to kill her, but the plot was thwarted when detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rescued her just before the man arrived at her Thika house.

Detectives said they were informed that he packed his rifle in a gunny bag and traveled from Kangeta G.K Prison in Meru to the lady's house in Thika where he was arrested.

The DCI strongly warns and cautions the female youth particularly those in the Universities, Colleges and other tertiary institutions to be wary of predators whose bond of love is premised on monetary cords that are meant to temporarily win their affection.

- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 25, 2021

Kinoti issued the warning following the arrest of the prison warder who was on a mission to kill his girlfriend.

"Detectives have arrested prison warder Edwin Omuse, who disappeared from duty yesterday armed with a G3 rifle, on a mission to kill his girlfriend. An enraged Omuse stormed out of Kangeta GK Prison in Meru, carrying the carefully concealed riffle in a sack," DCI boss George Kinoti said.

While accusing the lady of having defrauded him Sh900,000, the prison warder assembled the firearm and made a call to the girlfriend inquiring on her whereabouts.

Police say the lady pursues a course in environmental health, at the university's main campus in Thika.

The man was set to face charges in court later Thursday.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested in Juja after killing his girlfriend, a university student while another was arrested in the same area after being on the run for two years after killing his girlfriend whose body he buried in a thicket.