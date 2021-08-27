Rwanda: Mutsinzi Looking Forward to 'New Chapter' in Portugal

Rwanda international Ange Mutsinzi has said he is ready for the new chapter of his footballing career after completing a move to Portuguese second division side Clube Desportivo Trofense.

The 24-year-old earlier this week penned a two-year deal for a reported sign-on fee of Rwf 150 million after four weeks of trials with the club.

Speaking to Weekend Sport in a telephone interview, Mutsinzi, who won the Rwanda Premier League twice in a row unbeaten with local giants APR, said that he was excited to realising his dream as a professional player.

Ange Mutsizi, 24, won two successive league titles unbeaten with local giants APR in the last two seasons. Photo: Courtesy.

"This is going to be a good experience personally as a player, but the experience I will bring to the national team (Amavubi) will be vital too. I am happy to start a new chapter as a professional footballer," he said.

He added: "This is just the beginning. I will work hard to continue improving my level."

Mutsinzi, a versatile defender who can also play as a right-back, previously played for AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports in Rwanda Premier League.