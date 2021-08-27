Rwanda: Mutsinzi Looking Forward to 'New Chapter' in Portugal

27 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda international Ange Mutsinzi has said he is ready for the new chapter of his footballing career after completing a move to Portuguese second division side Clube Desportivo Trofense.

The 24-year-old earlier this week penned a two-year deal for a reported sign-on fee of Rwf 150 million after four weeks of trials with the club.

Speaking to Weekend Sport in a telephone interview, Mutsinzi, who won the Rwanda Premier League twice in a row unbeaten with local giants APR, said that he was excited to realising his dream as a professional player.

Ange Mutsizi, 24, won two successive league titles unbeaten with local giants APR in the last two seasons. Photo: Courtesy.

"This is going to be a good experience personally as a player, but the experience I will bring to the national team (Amavubi) will be vital too. I am happy to start a new chapter as a professional footballer," he said.

He added: "This is just the beginning. I will work hard to continue improving my level."

Mutsinzi, a versatile defender who can also play as a right-back, previously played for AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports in Rwanda Premier League.

