Nigeria: Confusion As Another Court Reinstates Secondus

A Kebbi State High Court has reinstated Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court ordered the reinstatement of Secondus two days after a Rivers High Court restrained him from parading himself as chairman of the opposition party.

But on Thursday, Justice Nusirat Umar gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

"An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party's constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant's motion on notice," the order read.

The three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicants in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.

The court gave the verdict hours after the party named Yemi Akinwonmi as its acting National Chairman.