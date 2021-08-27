Nigeria: Infrastructure Deficit Hampering Gas Distribution - Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, said on Thursday that infrastructural deficit in the country remains a challenge in delivering gas to the domestic market even as the corporation was working towards making gas accessible to every Nigerian in the next three years.

Kyari, who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kaduna State Government, the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) and the NNPC said the NNPC has been relying on existing infrastructure to deliver gas into homes and communities but stressed that soon, gas will be closer to every home and accessible to every Nigerian.

"It will be history probably in another three years maximum and I can confirm to you that gas is already being delivered to Sokoto, Kaduna, locations in Eastern Nigeria and Lagos State so we know this is working," he said.

While assuring that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline will be delivered on schedule, he said once done, there will be mass volume of gas in the country as the NNPC has worked on the gas pricing frame work.

In his remark, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said Kaduna State is ready for gas and welcomes the project as it brings nearer the availability of a significant additional source of energy for businesses and residents in the state.

Governor El-Rufai described the gas project as a boost to the state's investment and job creation strategy adding that, "It will create jobs and provide skills for artisans who will work on the gas pipelines and associated infrastructure. Beyond that, this project will power the industries that have responded with enthusiasm to our investment promotion campaign."

He said the state government has since 2015 created two new industrial areas namely the Green Agro-Allied Industrial Zone (GAAIZ) located in Chikun LGA along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and the Green Economic Zone (GEZ) in Igabi LGA.

"GAAIZ is already hosting investments like the Olam project, the fertiliser plant of OCP of Morocco and DPAN, the joint venture between Dangote Industries and Peugeot for vehicle assembly. Just this week, the African Development Bank disclosed that it will be financing our Special Agro-Processing Zone within the GAAIZ. The Green Economic Zone is being developed as an industrial park for light manufacturing industries," he said.