Nigeria: Finally, 136 Abducted Tegina Pupils Released - On Their Way to Minna

26 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi

At last, the 136 pupils of the Salihu Yanko Islamiyya School in Tegina, Niger state have been released after spending almost three months in the hands of their abductees.

The pupils were said to be released in Brinin Gwari in Kaduna state around 8:pm today.

The exact number of pupils that eventually survived out of the initial 136 kidnapped cannot however be ascertained for now.

A dependable Source from the Niger state government House stated that the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed that the pupils should be taken straight for a Medical checkup first to ascertain their health status before being officially received at the government House tomorrow.

Most of the children are between the ages of five and fifteen.

Vanguard exclusively reported on Wednesday that six of the pupils have died while in captivity in the past three months while the health of several others is deteriorating fast.

In the latest conversation with some of them by one of the parents a few days ago, the pupils were said to be crying and calling on all Nigerians to assist them to get out of the suffering.

Just last Wednesday, the new Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Monday Bala Kuryas gave a ray of hope that the pupils and others in captivity would be released "soon."

Fifteen adults kidnapped along with them had miraculously escaped from the abductees a few weeks ago

