Tanzania: Kagera Ras Calls for Proper Parenting

KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora, has appealed to parents and guardians to take full responsibility in upbringing of their children.

Equally, he tasked the parents to educate and openly discuss with their children over reproductive health issues.

He further underlined the need for reproductive health education, such as the use of contraceptives, be given from primary school level.

"Parents or guardians play a vital role giving guidance to children over reproductive health matters. Parents and guardians should understand cons and pros of educating their children over reproductive health matters," he said.

"Strong emphasis on the matter among secondary school students is vital. Educational programs for promoting awareness over reproductive health matters among teenagers are highly encouraged to prevent early and unwanted pregnancies," he argued.

"When our children are married off it is a sign that the parent or guardian has not fulfilled his or her role in upbringing the child," he argued.

Mr Kamuzora said it was worrying him when hearing and read about girls dropping out of school.

"To me, this is the issue that we should boldly confront as society. It is not right to blame the government while truth is that parents must play their role," he said.

A national survey conducted in 2010 revealed that about 45 per cent of women aged between 15 -49 years had reported GBV and seven percent had reported sexual violence.

Data for Kagera Region, on the other hand, revealed that about 49.4 per cent of women and girls aged 15 years old had reported GBV while 29.2 per cent had been sexually abused.

It has been determined that even men experience gender- based violence in their homes or elsewhere. Such men have been encouraged to come out and speak publicly about their predicament so that necessary steps could be taken to protect them.

Gender and Human Rights Activist, Ms Gema Akilimali said recently that traditionally men have been perceived as perpetrators of GBV.

However, the trend seems reversing since a growing number of them are now becoming victims of such acts by their spouses.