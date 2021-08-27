Tanzania/Congo-Kinshasa: Take World Cup Matches Against DRC, Madagascar Seriously

SERIOUSNESS must be a top priority in the launched 2022 World Cup campaign that sees Tanzanian envoys Taifa Stars facing Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar in the first and second matches of group J early next month.

It will be pity and big disgrace for success-hungry Tanzanian envoys if they fail to get good results away in the two closely staged matches in Kinshasa and Dar es Salaam.

The success over Congo DR and Madagascar will give us a downhill task against Benin, the third opponents Stars will face after Congo DR and Madagascar. All three matches if won, will bring Tanzania a fortune. Besides giving motivation to play in the World Cup for the first time, the success in the mission will as well, improve our status and FIFA World rankings.

Taifa Stars record in both regional and international tournaments has not been impressive, hence the success over Congo DR and Madagascar will be a perfect moment for the nation to restore faith after dismal performance in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in which Tanzania lost its ticket to Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea.

Our players should know that good results in a competition of the World Cup's magnitude do not come on a silver platter, hence they must stay focused.

The players must put up a spirited fight and register victories that will give them an advantage ahead of the third decisive match against Benin and we can assure them of our full support and backing throughout the campaign.

This is also a chance for our players to prove and market themselves, which is one of the positives that could come out of the competition.

We have every reason to believe they will offer us pride and make a flying start in the race for tickets at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

We have seen our weaknesses in the past 2019 AFCON and 2021 AFCON qualifiers; we have also clearly seen the main areas of improvement, what motivation to be offered to the team and what fans should do to support the entire mission, so it is time to implement all that in this World Cup mission.

We end up insisting to players and the technical bench to do 'everything in their capability to enable Stars win while also insisting to players to seriously execute their job if the country they are real in need to qualify as competitor.