Malawi: TNM and General Alliance Insurance Limited Vow to Block Unvaccinated Employees

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) and General Alliance Insurance Limited have urged their employees to get covid-19 vaccination or risk being blocked from reporting for duties.

In their leaked communiques, both companies have vowed to block unvaccinated employees from entering their offices.

While TNM has issued a 10-day ultimatum, General Alliance Insurance Limited has ordered its employees to submit their covid-19 test results by Monday next week.

To those who do not comply, General Alliance Insurance Limited said such employees will be marked absent.

"The development is to save their lives from the pandemic," reads part of the communiques.

Early this month, the country's electoral body, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), also issued the same communication to its employees.

However, the government said Covid-19 jab is not mandatory.