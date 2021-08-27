Uganda: Scuffle As Police 'Block' MPs From Delivering Medical Supplies in Nakaseke

Two people including a journalist are nursing injuries sustained from a scuffle between Members of Parliament from the greater Luweero region and the Police.

The fracas ensued as Police reportedly blocked the legislators from delivering medical supplies to a health centre in Nakaseke District on Thursday.

The MPs in company of Ms Barbra Itungo Kyagulanyi were intercepted at Kikamulo trading Centre in Nakaseke District as they prepared to deliver medical supplies and to Kikamulo Health Centre IV where the police had already been deployed.

Whereas the MPs accuse police and the district security team for trying to politicise a goodwill, the latter claim that the lawmakers had snubbed an already agreed to plan, to have the items handed over to district Covid-19 taskforce.

Mr Issa Ssemogerere the Savana region police spokesperson in an interview with the Daily Monitor accused the MPs of "engaging" the police while mobilizing supporters at Kikamulo Health Centre.

"The police only applied teargas after the MPs failure to comply with the guidelines earlier issued by the District security team and the Covid-19 taskforce in Nakaseke District. No arrests were made but police managed to disperse the MPs and their supporters," he said.

But Mr Allan Mayanja, the Nakaseke South MP, said police and the district Covid-19 taskforce had been informed about their arrangement to hand over the medical supplies which included maama kits among other supplies that were supposed to be handed over to authorities at Kikamulo Health Centre IV.

"It is unfortunate that the district security team led by the RDC Mr Nayebare Kyamuzigita decided to teargas MPs and the teenage mothers at Kikamulo Health Centre. Our job was to hand over the items and move away. We moved around Nakaseke health units and discovered that the units lack particular basic medical supplies. This was our first intervention," he said.

Ms Brenda Nabukenya, the Luweero District Woman MP, accused the Nakaseke District authorities of "failing to live to the reality by choosing to deny patients the essential medical supplies."

"We are surprised that while authorities in Luweero received the items that we delivered in good faith, the officials in Nakaseke are trying to politicize the program. We moved around Nakaseke and Luweero Health facilities and realized that most heath units lacked some basic medical supplies including delivery beds at the maternity wards and these are the items that we are delivering," she said.

"We are just complementing the government health care system that has some service delivery gaps. When we reach out to the health facilities and help the mothers, some opportunists in government believe that the services are political and should be halted. These delivery beds do not bear any inscription of our respective political parties. The security officials in Nakaseke are trying to deny the residents some services," she added.

Ms Conslata Taaka a freelance journalist was hit by a teargas canister as she took pictures at Kikamulo Trading Centre. She was later rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention. A yet to be identified teenage mother was also injured on the left leg and rushed to Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke District.