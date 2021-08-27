Africa: 27 Stallions to Face Mena and Desert Foxes

26 August 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Burkina Faso national team will face Niger and Algeria respectively on September 2 and 7, 2021 in Marrakech, Morocco as part of Match-days 1 & 2 of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers. This is what justified the list of 27 players unveiled on Wednesday by the Stallions Head coach Kamou Malo.

Of the 27 Stallions convened, some major players are absent, namely captain Charles Kaboré and Sibiri Alain Traoré who are both unattached, the defender of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, Edmond Tapsoba and Bertrand Traoré of Aston Villa (English Premier League) who are injured. Many other names are also missing like defenders Yacouba Coulibaly, Dylan Ouédraogo.

Players Burkina will have to do without to face Niger's Mena and Algeria's Desert Foxes in a difficult start to these qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ ️. One of the big worries comes from the midfield, which is a big job for the national manager who seems to have not yet found the right equation. But facing the press, Kamou Malo noted that the returns of Ibrahim Blati Touré, Adama Guira and Bryan Dabo, in view of their experience could bring a plus to this Burkinabè team.

In addition to the return of these players, Kamou Malo renewed his confidence in young players that are increasingly confirming. At this level, he can count on attackers Franck Lassina Traoré who is starting a new challenge with Shakhtar Donetsk, Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba of Standard de Liège.

In this group of Stallions, twelve players are playing on the continent, five of whom come from the Burkina championship with three goalkeepers, Babayouré Aboubacar Sawadogo (Rail club of Kadiogo), Soufiane Farid Ouédraogo (USFA) and Ben Idriss Traoré (AS SONABEL). And in front of them, there is the irremovable Hervé Kouakou Koffi, goalkeeper of the Belgian club Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Hervé Koffi (Royal Charleroi / Belgium) ; Babayouré Sawadogo (RCK / Burkina Faso) ; Sofiane Farid Ouédraogo (USFA / Burkina Faso) ; Ben Idriss Traoré (AS SONABEL / Burkina Faso).

Defenders

Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane / Morocco) ; Steeve Farid Yago (Aris Limassol / Cyprus) ; Soumaïla Ouattara (Raja de Casablanca / Morocco) ; Issa Kaboré (Troyes / France) ; Oula Abass Traoré (Horoya AC / Guinea) ; Hermann Nikiema (SALITAS FC / Burkina Faso) ; Mouhamed Ouattara (Al-Salt SC / Jordan) ; Patrick Malo (Hassania Agadir / Morocco).

Midfielders

Saïdou Simporé (Al Masry / Egypt) ; Dramane Nikiema (Horoya AC / Guinea) ; Ismahila Ouédraogo (Poak / Greece) ; Fabrice Gustavo Sangaré (Queville Rouen Métropole / France) ; Blati Ibrahim Touré (AFC Eskilstuna / Sweden) ; Adama Guira (Racing Rioja / Spain) ; Kevin Boulaye Bryan Dabo (Caykur Rizespor / Turkey).

Forwards

Zakaria Sanogo (FC Arafat / Armenia) ; Cyrille Bayala (Ajaccio / France) ; Boureima Hassane Bandé (NK-Istra 1961 / Croatia) ; Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Standard de Liège / Belgium) ; Eric Traoré (Pyramid / Egypt) ; Franck Lassina Traoré (Chakhtar Donetsk / Ukraine) ; Mohamed Konaté (FC AKhmat / Russia) ; Mohamed Lamine Ouattara (AS SONABEL / Burkina Faso).

