Liberia: 42,000 12th Graders Write Mock Test Today

Forty-Two thousand 12th grader students across Liberia are expected today to write their mock test ahead of the regional West African Senior Certificate Exams.

The mock test is sponsored by the government of Liberia and all 12th graders both private and public school students are expected to be writing now according to Education Minister, Professor Ansu Sonii.

Speaking Wednesday, August 25, 2021 when he made a phone in appearance on LBS morning program, Minister Sonii encouraged the 12th graders to use the scientific calculators provided them, so that they can familiarize themselves with how the test is done.

He said today's mock test is featuring math and English adding that it is a built up for the upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Education Minister said the West African Senior School Certificate Exams are expected soon and that the writing of the mock will give the students a little feel of how an examination looks like.

"The test is not intended to pass or fail them" Minister Sonii said adding," It is intended to create the kind of confidence when a student walks into the examination hall."

Taking cue from last month boat wreck, the Education boss cautioned staff who have gone to administer the mock test to be careful how they carry themselves in those places so that they can return to their family in good health.