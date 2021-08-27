East Africa: The Chairperson of the AU Commission Appoints Former President H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria As High Representative for the Horn of Africa

Eskinder Debebe / UN Photo
Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, addresses a United Nations panel discussion in 2011.
26 August 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as his High Representative for the Horn of Africa region.

This decision is part of the African Union's drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region.

Specifically, the High Representative will intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa.

The Chairperson of the Commission is most grateful to H.E. President Olusegun Obasanjo for accepting this strategic political assignment in the collective interest of the Union. The former Nigerian Leader brings with him very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa.

The Chairperson of the Commission therefore calls on all stakeholders and the international community to extend every possible support to the High Representative, who is expected to arrive the region in the coming weeks.

