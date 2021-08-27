Zimbabwe: Mpandare Cries Foul, Questions Playing Field

THE Warriors are crying foul, saying the integrity of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers is now being threatened, in the wake of the decision by British clubs to bar players from representing their countries, next week.

Last night, reports emerged clubs in Spain and France, were set to follow suit.

The Warriors are scheduled to host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium next Friday, before travelling to Ethiopia for the second Group G match, four days later.

On Wednesday, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said he was concerned about the integrity of the World Cup qualifiers, should the best players in England, and Spain, be barred from playing for their countries.

"I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game," he said in a letter to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world."

Warriors' team manager, Wellington Mpandare, echoed similar sentiments.

"We haven't heard an official response from either FIFA or CAF, on the latest interventions they have made, we have also been continuously trying to get to hear from the clubs," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These are big games ahead of us and all the players want to come.

"Remember, we have some players in their late '20s and some into their '30s and they think this is their last chance to be involved in the World Cup.

"But, this is something that is beyond any one of us."

The Warriors could be forced to adopt a Plan B, by extending the invitation to more players in South Africa and Zambia.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, was expected back in Zimbabwe yesterday.

"We have issued out air tickets to those that have been confirmed and camp will start on Monday as scheduled. The coach is expected back in Zimbabwe today (yesterday).

"It has been a difficult week, we had assurances from FIFA that clubs were obliged to release players, unlike the last time but all of a sudden you have to deal with all this uncertainty.

"These are important games and, obviously, we need all our best players to be available. If nothing happens then we would be forced to revert to our reserves and work with Plan B.

"But, that will not be our best team possible, in the first place, we had planned for these games with our UK-based players in mind because they had a sound pre-season, and have been playing competitive games of late.