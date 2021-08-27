Cameroon: National Centre for the Production of Passports - Ultra-Modern Edifice

The 1000m2 structure is made essentially of modern glass and aluminum design with inbuilt technology to meet the demands of modernisation.

At the Etoudi neighbourhood in Yaounde, some meters from the Yaounde I Council, is the National Centre for the Production of Passports of the General Delegation for National Security (GDNS). The magnificent structure is a product of a public-private partnership between the government of Cameroon through GDNS and a German-Portuguese firm, INCM-Augentic.

Constructed by the firm with state-of-the-art equipment and inbuilt technology, the building occupies 1000m2. The entire surface area occupied by the Centre is 4000m2, parking space, pavements and gardens inclusive. The architectural gem is subdivided into two parts, the first reserved for public access and the other used solely for the production of passports.

At the entrance of the building is an upright stone slap bearing an inscription of the name of the personality who inaugurated the building (Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh), date and partners in the project. The building is painted in white and blue (reflective of police colours) with the surrounding fence and gate painted black.

Once in the building, there are two automatic ticket machines in a large waiting hall of sitting positions. There are 16 different enrollment posts with three flat screens indicating the number of post to move to for service, following the number of your ticket which was generated by the machine at the entrance. There is a VIP waiting hall for applicants of diplomatic or service passport. Two police officers per post attend to a user with each post comprising a computer, a fingerprint taking apparatus, a document scanner, a camera and a height measurement stand.

There are about six units at the Passport Production Centre. First is the Identity Management Service (IDMS) which is responsible for avoiding conflict of identification. Next to it is the Validation Unit, charged with the duties of ensuring that names on documents presented correspond to fingerprints and pictures. There is also a unit for supervision. Here, they double check the documents presented and compare with the information entered at the database when a user was requesting a passport. Should a document be found wanting, it is sent to the Committee Unit for follow-up, which intends sends a mail to the user for clarification. Separated by a wall is the warranty unit, responsible for authorising the insertion of modifications when need be. The production unit is located two halls away from the waiting room. An estimated 1,000 requests are made daily for the production of passports which a total of 35,000 demands having been made since the Centre started operating on July 1, 2021.

The Centre is a one floor building which has been built taking into consideration the accessibility of physically challenged persons.