Nigeria: Tackling Trans-Border Terrorism - MOU in Gestation for Cameroon, Nigeria

Cameroon's visiting Secretary of State for the National Gendarmerie, Galax Etoga, on Tuesday August 23, 2021 held talks with the Permanent Secretary at Nigeria's Ministry of Defence in view of sealing the deal.

Cameroon and Nigeria, two brotherly and friendly countries threatened by security challenges in the Northern and Southern parts of the countries are bracing up to put in place a legal framework through which they can conveniently tackle the common enemy. There already exists the Lake Chad Basin Commission wherein the two countries cooperate to contain Boko Haram in their northern parts. However, there is no legal framework through which Cameroon and Nigeria can merge their efforts to combat secessionist tendencies greatly affecting them in their southern parts. The government of Cameroon therefore prepared a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and sent to Nigeria for appraisal in view of its signature.

On the sidelines of the 8th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Transborder Security Committee that held in Abuja Tuesday and Wednesday, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Galax Etoga met with the Permanent Secretary at Nigeria's Ministry of Defence, Musa Istifarus to inquire how far the country has gone vis-a-vis Cameroon's proposal. He told the Nigerian delegation that there is need for strengthened collaboration to handle the security issues. "We want to exchange contacts and share ideas so as to better combat crime. The weapon that is left for us is cooperation," Mr Etoga said. He added that separatists from Nigeria and Cameroon know themselves and there is absolute need for security officers from Nigeria and Cameroon to know themselves better.

A view shared entirely by Mr Musa Istifarus who said Cameroon and Nigeria have shown the world that frank collaboration can level any mountain and so, they must continue on the same line. "Cameroon and Nigeria do not have any option than to collaborate. Nigeria values friendship with Cameroon. The Boko Haram insurgent is a Nigerian problem and Cameroon has suffered a lot from it," he said. While praising the government of Cameroon for the great move taken to propose a draft MoU, the Permanent Secretary disclosed that the document is under study at Nigeria's Ministry of Justice, notably its legal ramifications. He promised to report faithfully to his Minister of Defence, whom he said, was unavoidably absent and that once all is done, Cameroon will be informed and the two countries will then agree on the date and venue to officialise the much-needed document.