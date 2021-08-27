Zimbabwe: World Bank Praises Covid-19 Response

The World Bank Group has praised the leadership of Zimbabwe for ensuring economic stability and recovery in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WBG executive director for Africa Group 1 Constituency Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo praised the Zimbabwean political leadership during a meeting with VP Chiwenga yesterday.

The purpose of his visit was to consult Zimbabwe on the development challenges facing the country and to discuss the economic recovery programme as well as the country's re-engagement with the IMF, WBG, African Development Bank (AfDB) and other international financial institutions.

VP Chiwenga and Dr Nyamadzabo discussed the health delivery system in the country which has won international acclaim for the way it is dealing with Covid-19.

"We are grateful that the Honourable Vice President gave us time to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the health system in Zimbabwe.

"As the Vice President has already indicated, Zimbabwe has made a lot of success in terms of containing the Covid-19 pandemic and we wish to thank him and of course President Mnangagwa for their leadership to ensure that Zimbabwe moves forward.

"Zimbabwe has certainly made a lot of success compared to other countries who will probably copy the country's strategies," said Dr Nyamadzabo.

"I came here to get direction from the Government of Zimbabwe on how I can represent the country better at the World Bank Group.

"It was a very productive meeting and we have learnt a lot and we will pass that information to our senior management at the World Bank."

Dr Nyamadzabo revealed that they discussed the vaccine rollout campaign in the country, and was satisfied that Zimbabwe was on course to reach herd immunity.

He noted the recent growth of the Zimbabwean economy and said they discussed issues of readmitting the country into a status where it would be able to get money from the WBG to fund its projects.

"In that case, Zimbabwe will be able to get major loans instead of small amounts that it has been getting from trust funds so that it moves forward," said the World Bank executive.

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said; "We have just had a fruitful meeting with the World Bank executive director for Africa Group 1 Constituency, Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo.

"Basically, we discussed the cooperation we have had with them. They have supported the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a number of areas," said VP Chiwenga.

"We also briefed the World Bank executive director on Zimbabwe's response to the Covid-19 and the impact it has caused to the health sector, the measures we have undertaken and the challenges which we have met and which we are meeting and the success we have achieved.

"As you are aware, we are currently leading on the African continent in terms of vaccination and educating our people about this pandemic, notwithstanding the challenges we are facing," said the Vice President.