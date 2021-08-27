Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Supports War Vets

Zanu PF acting national Political Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa yesterday convened an interactive meeting with four associations representing veterans of the liberations struggle and assured them of the party's full support in all their endeavours.

The associations are the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO), Zimbabwe Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, (Zipedra) and non-combatant cadres.

Zipedra was represented by its secretary general Cde Douglas Ndlovu, the War Veterans Association was represented by its political commissar Cde Joel Mureremba, Ziliwaco was represented by vice chairperson Cde Josephine Gandiya while the non-combatant cadres were represented by secretary general Cde Willas Chaneta.

Speaking at a media briefing after the meeting, Cde Chinamasa said the interactive meeting had been requested by the veterans of the liberation struggle.

"We have now four associations representing the league of the veterans of the liberation struggle. As you know, we amended our constitution to create the League of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle," he said.

"The members are being drawn from the four associations. Those are the elements from which membership of the league are drawn. I am very grateful that we held a very constructive meeting.

"It was a meeting to exchange ideas and engaging each other. It was mostly to do with what we can do to build the unity in our party. If you are talking about Zanu PF, what should first come into your mind is the war veterans."

Cde Chinamasa said it is important to understand the significance of the veterans of the liberation struggle in the past, present and future of Zanu PF.

"They can decide to contest for any position in Zanu PF including positions in the league. They can contest in the main-wing. No one should stop them if an individual desires to stand for elections in the main wing, Women's League and the wing of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle".

Cde Chinamasa also briefed them about the ongoing restructuring exercise across the country's ten provinces.

He said results were being received at the cells, which have been created.