Zimbabwe: Investors Scout Tugwi-Mukosi Opportunities

Following Government's recent unveiling of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam development master plan, local and international investors have begun moves to set up supporting infrastructure and services in the orbit of the giant dam, whose completion is now reaping positive spin-offs.

A town is expected to sprout around Ngundu growth point while Triangle and Chiredzi towns are set to expand, leading to industrialisation of the areas and consequently, the creation of jobs.

While focus has mainly been trained on the development of physical infrastructure, service providers are trickling in to set up base in surrounding areas in anticipation of an upturn in economic activity.

One such investor, Moonlight Funeral Assurance and Services is set to open state-of-the-art facilities in Chiredzi, to service down stream beneficiaries of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in the Masvingo Province.

Moonlight public relations officer Ms Noway Museba said despite the negative impact and disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic that have threatened both communities and businesses, her organisation had noted a demand for funeral assurance services and remained committed to providing such.

"We have set up a world class facility in Chiredzi that is located opposite Chiredzi District Hospital. As soon as lockdown regulations are relaxed, we will officially open the facility that is targeted at new businesses being created downstream of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in Chivi," said Ms Museba.

Tugwi Mukosi Dam is Zimbabwe's largest inland water body which has had a positive impact on the entire Masvingo Province.

Ms Museba said the completion of the Tugwi-Mukosi development master plan in June also spurred her organisation, which holds 60 percent market share according to the latest Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) report, to target Masvingo in their business growth expansion programme.

"Chiredzi branch is geared towards offering greater convenience to our new clients from the vast Masvingo Province and the entire nation.

"While a lot of things have changed in the way we do business, our pursuit of service excellence has remained firm and our recent recognition as the best Funeral Assurance Company for (2021) by the Zimbabwe Independent Insurance Survey is testament to Moonlight's unparalleled commitment to service delivery," she said.

In an interview with The Herald in June, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka said following the completion of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam development master plan, Masvingo province and the nation at large was on the cusp of accruing positive spin offs from the giant water body.

"The master plan is now 99.9 percent complete and the technical teams have completed their work and the working party on the project will be meeting next week after which the plan will be taken to a Cabinet Committee for hopefully approval and implementation," said Minister Masuka then.

Crafting of the Tugwi-Mukosi master plan was one of the main targets of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, with his administration working round the clock to make sure Zimbabwe attains food sufficiency and becomes a net exporter in line with Vision 2030.

Full exploitation of Tugwi-Mukosi, Zimbabwe's largest inland water body, commissioned in 2017, was being hamstrung by delays in crafting the development master plan, which designates land use pattern in and around the dam, including demarcation of the exact areas earmarked for irrigation.