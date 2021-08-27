Zimbabwe: Sarupinda Excited to Play With Musona, Billiat

SEKHUKHUNE United midfielder, Blessing Sarupinda, is relishing the opportunity to play alongside childhood heroes Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

He was included in the Warriors squad, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, next month.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on September 3 before they visit Ethiopia four days later in their opening Group G matches.

Only group winners in a pool that also features Ghana, will progress to the final qualifying play-off round for the ticket to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

Sarupinda, the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed for the newly-promoted South Africa top-flight side Sekhukhune three weeks ago, says he is honoured to have received the call-up.

"It's a huge vote of confidence by the technical team to include me in the national team," he said.

"It is certainly not every day that you receive a call from your club to be informed that you have been selected to represent your national team.

"I am very happy to be part of the national team ahead of the crucial matches against South Africa, and Ethiopia.

"I am still settling at my new club (Sekhukhune United) and I think the national team call-up will help me get some massive experience which would enable me, to also settle well here.

"The technical team have given me their nod of confidence and I am happy to be part of the team.

"To be called in the same team which Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Marvelous Nakamba are all in is just enough for me to really believe in myself."

Sarupinda was the star performer during the Warriors' doomed COSAFA Cup campaign last month.

However, this is the first time he has been called into the national team, for a competition of this magnitude.

"It is only good for me to also pay back the faith that the coaches have shown in me," said Sarupinda.

"I missed the opportunity to play in Portugal, due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced logistical complications.

"I got a chance to play at the COSAFA tournament and I gave a good account of myself and I was signed by Sekhukhune.

"I can only thank the technical team, which has also selected me into the national senior squad.

"This is my first time to be called into the all-inclusive senior squad. I am really happy and I am looking forward to some good outings against South Africa and Ethiopia."