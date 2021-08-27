Zimbabwe: Zc Dismiss Reports of Unrest in Chevrons Camp

ZIMBABWE Cricket have brushed aside reports of discontent in the Chevrons camp amid reports the team has been rocked by the decision by influential Test captain, Sean Williams, to walk away from the game.

ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said reports indicating Williams was on the verge of quitting were mere speculation. The reports of the turbulence rocking their camp came on the eve of their T20I cricket series against Ireland, in Dublin, this afternoon.

Williams, who has been team's best player in recent times, especially when it comes to Test matches, is said to be battling mental health challenges.

There have also been reports a number of senior players were not happy with the direction the game has been taking and the way they have been treated of late.

However, in a virtual pre-match press conference, addressed by Majonga, and stand-in captain, Craig Ervine, the ZC said they were not aware of issues brewing in the Chevrons camp.

"ZC is not aware of any such issues," he said.

"Things to do with employment are handled by the human resources department and anything to do with the captaincy is handled by the board.

"At this stage all that is speculative. Sean arrived in Ireland a little late, the reason being that he had requested to remain behind to attend to some family issues.

"He will be in quarantine and will not be able to play in the T20I series."

Ervine told journalists there has been positive vibe in the camp and believes talk about Williams wanting to walk away should not distract the players.

"I don't think it will be a distraction to us. I think the whole scenario is something that Sean and the ZC board have to sort out.

"It does not have to affect the whole team," said Ervine.

The left-handed batsman, who captained Zimbabwe during the one-off Test in Bangladesh, yesterday said he was looking forward to the responsibility.

ZC said the left hander was named captain, for the limited-overs series in Ireland and Scotland, as part of their rotation policy.

The team also has a refreshing outlook, with young players who showed potential in the Chevrons' recent assignments, like Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers and Milton Shumba, also part of the side.

"This is not my first time to lead the team. I captained Zimbabwe during the one off Test in Bangladesh and I hope to draw from that experience.

"I think this is an exciting time for Zimbabwe Cricket because we have some young players coming up and, as senior players, we have the duty to guide these youngsters.

"I must also say there is a positive vibe in the camp," said Ervine.

The 36-year-old is returning to the fold after missing the Chevrons last home tour against Bangladesh.

"It's fantastic to be back and playing again because when you have injuries you never know when you are going to come back and represent the national team again." The tour, which had been postponed more than twice, finally takes place with five T20Is and three One Day Internationals.

The ODI series form the 2023 World Cup Super League.

"I think we have lost a lot of close games in the past. Those are the things that we are working on to turn around and the statistics will get better," said Ervine.

The women's side are also expected to return to action today when they host Thailand in the T20I series at Takashinga Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Squad

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Ervine Craig, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean

Ireland T20I squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.