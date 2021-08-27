Tunisia: Covid-19 - Mobile Vaccination Campaign Next Sunday for People With Disabilities

Tunis/Tunisia — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination campaign due on August 29 will target people with disabilities cross the country.

People with disabilities aged 40 or over or 15 to 17 who want to be vaccinated need to register on the national vaccination platform Evax.tn starting Thursday till Saturday, August 28, President of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defense of the Rights of People with Disabilities (French: OTDDPH) Yosri Mazati told TAP.

Transport from depopulated areas or the absence of disability cards or identity documents and mobile phones to register on the platform and receive text message invites were reported as key challenges during the two national days of intensive vaccination (August 8 and 15), Mazati added.

People with disabilities are still poorly informed despite efforts by civil society which, he said, are insufficient and need to be supported by ministries and specialised centres.