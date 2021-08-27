Tunisia: Covid-19 - Mobile Vaccination Campaign Next Sunday for People With Disabilities

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination campaign due on August 29 will target people with disabilities cross the country.

People with disabilities aged 40 or over or 15 to 17 who want to be vaccinated need to register on the national vaccination platform Evax.tn starting Thursday till Saturday, August 28, President of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defense of the Rights of People with Disabilities (French: OTDDPH) Yosri Mazati told TAP.

Transport from depopulated areas or the absence of disability cards or identity documents and mobile phones to register on the platform and receive text message invites were reported as key challenges during the two national days of intensive vaccination (August 8 and 15), Mazati added.

People with disabilities are still poorly informed despite efforts by civil society which, he said, are insufficient and need to be supported by ministries and specialised centres.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X