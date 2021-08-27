Tunisia: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers - 26 Players Called for Equatorial Guinea, Zambia Games

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's coach Mondher Kebaier revealed on Thursday the list of players called for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Group B) against Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

The players are:

Farouk Ben Mustapha, Bechir Ben Saïd, Ali Jemal, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Oussama Haddadi, Omar Rekik, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi, Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Hamza Mathlouthi, Elyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Anis Ben Slimane, Aissa Laidouni, Saad Bguir, Hamza Rafiâ, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri, Seifeddine Khaoui, Hannibal Mejbri and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.

The first game is set for September 3 in Radès (Tunisia), while the second is due on September 9 in Ndola (Zambia).