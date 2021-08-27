Tunisia: Covid - Sfax Reports 9 Deaths and 268 More Infections in 24 Hours

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 9 more people have died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax, bringing the death toll to 1,602, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate released Thursday.

268 more infections have also been reported after the publication of 1,176 test results (i.e, 23% positivity rate), taking the count to 52,844 since the spread of the pandemic in the region.

On the other hand, Sfax has recorded 49,763 recoveries.

According to the same source, 202 COVID patients are currently staying in public hospitals while 46 others are admitted to clinics.

