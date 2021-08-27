Tunisia: Gabes Logs One More Death of Coronavirus, 99 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate has recorded one more death from the coronavirus, and 99 new infections with the virus, after publishing the results of 299 tests.

The caseload has therefore increased to 20,355, including 19,623 recoveries and 602 deaths, Local Director of Preventive Health Yahia Hamdi told TAP on Thursday.

There are currently 73 patients admitted to the region's hospitals, including 9 placed in intensive care at the University Hospital of Gabes, according to the same source.

The incidence rate in the governorate is estimated at 184 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.