Malawi: Court Slaps Social Media Activist Joshua Chisa Mbele With K3m Damages for Defaming President's Son

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered renowned social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele to K3 million in damages for defaming Nick Chakwera - son to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera - on Facebook.

The order was made on 18 August 2021. Earlier on 4 August 2021, the same court had Chisa Mbele to issue a public apology to Nick. The court ordered that the public apology must be published in The Nation and The Daily Times newspapers twice every week for four consecutive weeks from 4th August, 2021.

Mbele was also ordered Mbele to permanently delete the statement in which he claimed that Nick was involved in the embezzlement of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds together with the Managing Director of Pest Chem 1B, Martin Mainja.

The defamatory remarks were posted on April 17, 2021.

Chisa Mbele is on record denying the ownership of the Facebook account on which the defamation was made. However, he complied with the court order to issue an apology.

Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered that upon Chisa Mbele paying the damages, the [court] action will be withdrawn against him.

There was no immediate comment from Chisa Mbele.