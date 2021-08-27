Gambia: Pa Dibba Signs for Turkish 2nd Tier Club

26 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker Pa Dibba has extended his stay in Turkey after signing for Turkish side Eyüpspor on Tuesday.

"Eyüpspor has tied Pa Dibba on a two-year contract. We have been following the Gambian international since last season at Adana. As a result of the efforts and work of President Murat Özkaya and our Vice President Fatih Kulaksız, a 2-year contract was signed with Pa Dibba," said Eyüpspor on its official twitter account.

The 33-year-old left Turkish Super Lig (1st Division League side) Adana Demirspor after he put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Turkish Second Division side Eyüpspor.

The veteran striker has been in very good goal-scoring form since joining Adana Demirspor from Chinese side Shanghai Shenxin in 2019.

The Ferefenni-born player featured in Adana Demirspor's opening league game during their 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahce played on 15th August 2021.

Pa Dibba's new team, Eyüpspor currently sit 2nd position with 6 points in the Turkish Second Division after two matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X