Gambia: GWCC Ends Business Outreach in WCR

The Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) recently concluded its business outreach to various regions meant to sensitise women in businesses.

The regions targeted during the outreach were: Lower River, Central River, North Bank and West Coast Regions.

The regional outreach is designed to sensitize regional women about business development and to encourage more women in business to become registered members of the GWCC.

GWCC was established with the purpose of unleashing economic potentials in women-owned businesses in the country.

Maria DaCosta, a board member of GWCC, shared some of the prospects that members stand to benefit with the women, saying being members of GWCC would help them follow the right path in their business careers.

"It does not matter the kind of business you are engaged in, GWCC is there to help in all business categories."

Maimuna Sanyang, business development officer at GWCC, said they've partnered with various stakeholders especially the International Trade Center, which launched the She Trades Initiative to create an ecosystem of integrated solutions that empowers women economically through greater integration in trade and investment.

The project, she added, is part of She Trades Global She Trade Initiative.

"She Trades Global aims to connect 3 million women to market by 2021 working with partners including governments, private sectors, and entrepreneurs by action on 7 pillars to catalyse trade."

She explained that She Trades is implemented by International Trade Center in collaboration with the

Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.