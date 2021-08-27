Gambia: Women Scorpions Begin Training Ahead of AWCON Qualifiers

The Gambia National Women's Team, the Queen Scorpions, began preparations for the start of the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers in October 2021.

They will play Sierra Leone away in the first leg before the second and deciding match in Banjul four days later.

The winner over the two legs will play either Cameroon or the Central African Republic for a place in Morocco 2022.

In order to better prepare the team technically for the matches, Head Coach Mariama 'Bom' Sowe has invited a provisional list of 34 players currently training at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum.

After three weeks, the list will be trimmed down to the players that would make up the final selection for the double legged encounter.

The players selected for the qualifiers are:

Aminata Gaye

Amie Jarju

Neneh Jallow

Fatou Lowe

Meita Jallow

Binta Colley

Mbassey Darboe

Bintou Ceesay

Jabou Jobarteh

Penda Bah

Fatoumatta Sowe

Catherine Jatta

Fatou Darboe

Mam Drammeh

Matty Manga

Henna Bah

Fatou Sowe

Mariama Sanyang

Mariama Ceesay

Ajara Samba

Rohey Samba

Fatou Fatty

Ola Buwaro

Adama Tamba

Penda Colley

Kaddijatou Bayo

Rugie Joof

Fanta Jarju

Amie Sidibeh

Fatou Daffeh

Jalika Badjie

Sunkaru Sanneh

Ellen Gai

Kumba Camara

Source-GFF