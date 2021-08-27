Gambia: Women Scorpions Begin Training Ahead of AWCON Qualifiers

The Gambia National Women's Team, the Queen Scorpions, began preparations for the start of the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers in October 2021.
They will play Sierra Leone away in the first leg before the second and deciding match in Banjul four days later.
The winner over the two legs will play either Cameroon or the Central African Republic for a place in Morocco 2022.
In order to better prepare the team technically for the matches, Head Coach Mariama 'Bom' Sowe has invited a provisional list of 34 players currently training at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum.
After three weeks, the list will be trimmed down to the players that would make up the final selection for the double legged encounter.
The players selected for the qualifiers are:
Aminata Gaye
Amie Jarju
Neneh Jallow
Fatou Lowe
Meita Jallow
Binta Colley
Mbassey Darboe
Bintou Ceesay
Jabou Jobarteh
Penda Bah
Fatoumatta Sowe
Catherine Jatta
Fatou Darboe
Mam Drammeh
Matty Manga
Henna Bah
Fatou Sowe
Mariama Sanyang
Mariama Ceesay
Ajara Samba
Rohey Samba
Fatou Fatty
Ola Buwaro
Adama Tamba
Penda Colley
Kaddijatou Bayo
Rugie Joof
Fanta Jarju
Amie Sidibeh
Fatou Daffeh
Jalika Badjie
Sunkaru Sanneh
Ellen Gai
Kumba Camara
