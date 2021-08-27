Gambia: Women Scorpions Begin Training Ahead of AWCON Qualifiers

26 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia National Women's Team, the Queen Scorpions, began preparations for the start of the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers in October 2021.

They will play Sierra Leone away in the first leg before the second and deciding match in Banjul four days later.

The winner over the two legs will play either Cameroon or the Central African Republic for a place in Morocco 2022.

In order to better prepare the team technically for the matches, Head Coach Mariama 'Bom' Sowe has invited a provisional list of 34 players currently training at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum.

After three weeks, the list will be trimmed down to the players that would make up the final selection for the double legged encounter.

The players selected for the qualifiers are:

Aminata Gaye

Amie Jarju

Neneh Jallow

Fatou Lowe

Meita Jallow

Binta Colley

Mbassey Darboe

Bintou Ceesay

Jabou Jobarteh

Penda Bah

Fatoumatta Sowe

Catherine Jatta

Fatou Darboe

Mam Drammeh

Matty Manga

Henna Bah

Fatou Sowe

Mariama Sanyang

Mariama Ceesay

Ajara Samba

Rohey Samba

Fatou Fatty

Ola Buwaro

Adama Tamba

Penda Colley

Kaddijatou Bayo

Rugie Joof

Fanta Jarju

Amie Sidibeh

Fatou Daffeh

Jalika Badjie

Sunkaru Sanneh

Ellen Gai

Kumba Camara

Source-GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X