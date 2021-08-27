Mauritania: Foreign Minister Tangara Calls for More Dynamic Approach in Gambia-Mauritania Bilateral Relations

press release

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday 23 August called for a more dynamic approach in a bid to bolster bilateral relations between The Gambia and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to another level.

Foreign Minister Tangara made this assertion after receiving copies of Letters of Credence of the new Mauritanian Ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Sidi Mohamed Ould Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Mohamed Radhy, who was at the Foreign Ministry to present copies of his Letters of Credence. Ambassador Mohammed is lined up to present his Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Adam Barrow.

Welcoming the new Mauritanian Envoy, Minister Tangara congratulated Ambassador Mohammed on his appointment and assured him of the continuous collaboration and support of the Government of The Gambia during his tour of duty. Dr. Tangara informed Ambassador Mohammed of his open door policy whilst assuring him of strengthened bilateral relations.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to The Gambia, His Excellency Ambassador Sidi Mohamed Ould Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Mohamed Radhy, used the opportunity to express gratitude to the President His Excellency Adama Barrow, the Government and People of The Gambia for the warm reception. He said his country is ready to explore possible areas of cooperation with The Gambia.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad