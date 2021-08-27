Gambia: Basori Triumph Over Kuloro in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Basori over the weekend defeated Kuloro 2-1 in the on-going 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament played at the Tubakuta Football Field.

Basori notched in two goals in the match to clutch the significant three points.

Kuloro scored one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

Basori now secured 3 points following their slender win over Kuloro in their opening group match, while Kuloro are with zero point.

Meanwhile, Ajax Football Academy beat Faraba Kairaba 2-1 in their tricky group match to clasp their first triumph in the annual Kombo East District inter-village football jamboree.