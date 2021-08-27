Gambia: JUST Act Launches Mangrove Restoration Project in Balangharr

Janjanbureh Uniting Sustainable Tourism and Community Training (JUST ACT) recently launched an ambitious project geared towards reforestation of mangrove, thereby strengthening local capacities for mangrove protection to secure the livelihood of people in coastal areas.

The launch of the project dubbed 'Mangrove Restoration project' was held in Janjanbureh, with funding from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development through Nature Friends International Germany office.

The three-year project seeks to reinforce efforts in the reforestation of mangrove, thereby strengthening local capacities to contribute to climate protection in The Gambia.

To that end, JUST ACT has identified Balangharr village in Lower Saloum District, Central River Region north for the restoration project.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Sheriff Abba Sanyang, governor of Central River Region, expressed gratitude to JUST ACT for the intervention.

He thereafter urged the community-based organisation's officials to continue being a role model in the region.

"I am so proud of the achievements registered by the association and my office will continue to work closely with the team," he said.

Omar Jammeh, director of JUST ACT reassured of his organisation's continuous support to the region, saying they will expand their interventions to more areas.

Meanwhile, the three-year project will center mainly on mangrove restoration, climate change awareness at schools; exchange visits to partner organisations in Senegal and also creating job opportunities for youth and women.

