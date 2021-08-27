Gambia/Cameroon: Barrow to Preside Over Launch of Road to Cameroon Campaign

26 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

President Adama Barrow is set to preside over the launch of The Gambia's road to Cameroon campaign and National Coordinating Committee (NCC) this weekend at the Football House in Kanifing, as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations edges closer.

President Barrow will also unveiled members of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) tasked to coordinate the country's preparation for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.

The Gambia snatched qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of nations after finishing top spot in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.

The Scorpions have been paired with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Women Scorpions begin training ahead of AWCON qualifiers

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X