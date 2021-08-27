Gambia/Cameroon: Barrow to Preside Over Launch of Road to Cameroon Campaign

President Adama Barrow is set to preside over the launch of The Gambia's road to Cameroon campaign and National Coordinating Committee (NCC) this weekend at the Football House in Kanifing, as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations edges closer.

President Barrow will also unveiled members of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) tasked to coordinate the country's preparation for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.

The Gambia snatched qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of nations after finishing top spot in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.

The Scorpions have been paired with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

