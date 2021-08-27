Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

One patient has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (5) and Central (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,587 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,636.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 August 2021