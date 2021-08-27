Sierra Leone: Egypt, Sierra Leone Discuss Economic Cooperation

26 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat discussed on Thursday 26/8/2021 with Sierra Leonean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation David Francis and his accompanying delegation horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During meeting, Mashat asserted that the political leadership and the Egyptian government support Sierra Leonean government, expressing Egypt's readiness to boost cooperation with Sierra Leone at different levels to support development.

Mashat expressed the desire of the Egyptian state to promote bilateral ties through the joint committee to contribute to developing cooperation in the trade, investment, electricity and renewable energy, water resources and irrigation, petroleum and mineral wealth, construction, media and culture domains.

She said Egypt is looking forward to increasing the volume of trade exchange with Sierra Leone via boosting Egypt's direct investments in the country.

Meanwhile, Francis expressed his country's wish to boost economic cooperation with Egypt, expounding available investment opportunities in his country.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X