Sierra Leone: Egypt, Sierra Leone Discuss Economic Cooperation

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat discussed on Thursday 26/8/2021 with Sierra Leonean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation David Francis and his accompanying delegation horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During meeting, Mashat asserted that the political leadership and the Egyptian government support Sierra Leonean government, expressing Egypt's readiness to boost cooperation with Sierra Leone at different levels to support development.

Mashat expressed the desire of the Egyptian state to promote bilateral ties through the joint committee to contribute to developing cooperation in the trade, investment, electricity and renewable energy, water resources and irrigation, petroleum and mineral wealth, construction, media and culture domains.

She said Egypt is looking forward to increasing the volume of trade exchange with Sierra Leone via boosting Egypt's direct investments in the country.

Meanwhile, Francis expressed his country's wish to boost economic cooperation with Egypt, expounding available investment opportunities in his country.