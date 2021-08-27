Egypt: Health Min. - 1.3 Million of Administrative Apparatus Employees Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed that 1.3 million of State's administrative apparatus personnel were vaccinated against coronavirus.

During the weekly cabinet meeting under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli here, the minister said the number of Covid 19 vaccination centers increased from 580 to 678 last week in addition to mobile vaccination centers in Matrouh, Qalioubiya, Menouifya, Shariqya and Suez.

She added that vaccination centers are supplied with teams to promote awareness among citizens of the importance of abiding by precautionary measures.

She added that the ministry took a number of measures to help travelers get vaccines approved in the host countries, saying travelers can now apply for vaccines not only through the ministry's hotline number but also through the website.

She added that 250,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccine were given to travelers.

The minister said the number of Egyptians seeking to be vaccinated before traveling increased from 260,000 to 760,000 over the past 72 hours.

A total of 362,000 vaccination certificates with a QR code system were issued in August, she said.

About vaccination plans of pre-university education staffers, she said more than 472,000 registered in the ministry's website across the nation, stressing that they will get their second dose ahead of the start of academic year.