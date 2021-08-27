Egypt: PM - Govt to Hold Weekly Meetings to Follow Up On Progress in Hayat Karima Projects

26 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the government would hold weekly meetings to follow up on the progress made in projects that are currently carried out as part of the Decent Life "Hayat Karima" initiative to develop the Egyptian countryside.

Madbouli's remarks came during a cabinet meeting at the New El Alamein city on Thursday 26/8/2021.

Meanwhile, the prime minister stressed the need to accelerate the coronavirus vaccination rate for teachers, teaching staff, workers, employees and students in the pre-university or university stages.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X