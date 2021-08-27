Egypt: PM - Govt to Hold Weekly Meetings to Follow Up On Progress in Hayat Karima Projects

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the government would hold weekly meetings to follow up on the progress made in projects that are currently carried out as part of the Decent Life "Hayat Karima" initiative to develop the Egyptian countryside.

Madbouli's remarks came during a cabinet meeting at the New El Alamein city on Thursday 26/8/2021.

Meanwhile, the prime minister stressed the need to accelerate the coronavirus vaccination rate for teachers, teaching staff, workers, employees and students in the pre-university or university stages.