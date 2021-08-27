Algeria: International Arrest Warrants Against Premeditators of Djamel Bensmain's Murder

Algiers — The public prosecutor at the Algiers court, Sid Ahmed Merad announced on Thursday the issuance of international arrest warrants against the premeditators of Djamel Bensmain's murder in Larbaa n'Ath Irathen in Tizi-Ouzou, headed by president of the terrorist movement "MAK," Ferhat Mehenni.

Speaking at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Algiers Court devoted to the discuss the details of this crime, the prosecutor general said that 29 individuals were currently on

the run with the issuance of international arrest warrants against some of them, hoping that the countries where these individuals are located cooperate to extradite them as soon as possible.