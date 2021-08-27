Tunisia: Saied Chairs Farewell Ceremony for Tunisian Military Contingent to Central African Republic

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied chaired, on Thursday at El Aouina military base, a farewell ceremony for the Tunisian military contingent that will join the Air Force rapid intervention, air escort, search and rescue unit.

This participation is part of supporting the multidimensional United Nations mission to restore stability in the Central African Republic.

The Head of State said "Tunisia believes in peace and security both at home and abroad," noting that «it is not by chance that the United Nations renews its confidence in the valiant Tunisian military forces.»

This participation confirms that state institutions continue to work, despite the difficult situation in the country, Saied added.

He ordered that this new UN mission be carried out with the same spirit of abnegation and discipline that characterise the Tunisian armed forces.

