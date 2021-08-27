Tunisia: UGTT Calls for Preserving Country's Stability, Rejects Any Return to Pre-July 25 - Sami Tahri

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), Sami Tahri, on Thursday, stressed the labour union's rejection of any return to pre-July 25 period, while calling for ending the exceptional situation.

In a statement to TAP Tahri emphasised the union' call for moving to a situation that preserves the country's stability.

It is necessary to take measures that determine the nature of the relationship with the parliament, he noted.

The formation of a small government of national salvation is necessary according to the UGTT, said Tahri pointing to the need to clarify whether there will be move to early elections.

