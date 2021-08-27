Tunisia: July 2021, Third Hottest July Ever in Tunisia Since 1950

Tunis/Tunisia — July 2021 was the third hottest July ever in Tunisia since 1950 with a rainfall deficiency of nearly 70%, said the National Institute of Meteorology (French: INM) in its monthly report.
Temperatures particularly soared in July in most regions. Some areas registered the hottest temperature ever recorded. Average temperatures for July 2021 were 2.14 ° C above the benchmark average which makes of it the third hottest after July 2018 (2.34 ° C) and July 2003 (2.62 ° C).
Scorching temperatures were seen in most regions, particularly in the period from July 4 to 7 and July 29 to 31. Highs hit 48.9 ° C in El Borma, 48.8 ° C in Tozeur, 48.7 ° C in Kébili and 48.5 ° C in Tataouine on July 4.
Average July highs ranged between 32.2 ° C in Kélibia and 42.6 ° C in El Borma. These above-average temperatures posted a differential of + 1.31 ° C in Djerba and + 3.45 ° C in Bizerte, except in Mahdia with average highs of 30.4 °C, that is a differential of -0.18 °C.
Mean maximum temperatures reached 37.37 ° C and rose above the standard reference temperature (35.04 ° C) with a significant differential of + 2.33°C.
The mean minimum temperatures were high in July 2021 with 20.1°C in Siliana and 27.9°C in Tozeur and El Borma. They were higher than standard reference temperature with the differential ranging from + 1.2 ° C to 2.86 °C.
The average minimum temperature reached 23.16°C and rose above the reference average (21.21°C) with a differential of +1.95°C.
July started with soaring day and night-Time temperatures. As of July 13, temperatures were below average.
Tunisia experienced heat waves as of July 24: temperatures were above reference temperatures with differences of more than 10 ° C in southern areas.
Rainfall deficit in July 2021
July 2021 saw a rainfall deficit with 24 mm, while average rainfall stands at 85.66 mm representing 28%.
Winds were light to moderate before getting strong in early July (July 1-4 ) in the midland and the south. The maximum speed ranged between 58 and 83 km/h and reached 104 km /h in Thala on July 3 and 108 km/ h in Kasserine on July 4.
Winds were quite strong to strong on July 6 and 7 in the northwest with a maximum speed ranging from 72 to 90 km / h, and a maximum of 101 km / h in Tabarka on July 7.