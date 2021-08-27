Tunisia: Coronavirus - 2 Deaths, 70 Infections Recorded in Manouba

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Manouba has recorded 2 more deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing overall fatality numbers to 563 people, reads an updated report by the regional health directorate published Thursday.

The region also logged 70 more infections, taking the total cases detected in the region since the spead of the virus to 28,657.

Among these patients, 61 have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Manouba where recoveries have totalled so far 27,000 cases while 680 cases are still active.

The active cases are distributed as follows: 181 cases in Tebourba, 140 cases in Manouba, 105 cases in Mornaguia, 104 cases in Jedaida, 88 cases in Oued Ellil, 41 cases in Daouar Hicher, 12 cases in Borj El Amri and 9 cases in El Battan, the same source said.

