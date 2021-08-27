Morocco: Moroccan Sahara - Morocco Participates in C24 Seminar in Dominica

Saint John (Dominica) — A Moroccan delegation, led by the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, Ambassador Omar Hilale, is taking part from August 25 to 27, in the C24 regional seminar for the Caribbean, which is held in Dominica.

This seminar is an opportunity for the Moroccan delegation to inform the members of the Committee and other participants of the latest developments in the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, both on the ground, as well as at the international and UN levels. It will also make it possible to reveal Algeria's role and its responsibility in the genesis and maintenance of the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara and to demystify the hostile actions of this country against the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

Likewise, the two elected representatives of the Moroccan Sahara, namely Ghalla Bahiya, vice-president of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region and M'hamed Abba, vice-president of the Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra region were invited, as has been the case since 2018, by the Chairperson of the Committee, in order to take part in this seminar.

This UN meeting is being held in a context marked by the resounding diplomatic successes achieved by the Kingdom, which enshrines the Moroccanness of the Sahara. They include, in particular, the recognition by the United States of the full sovereignty of Morocco over its southern provinces, as well as the opening of 24 consulates general in Laayoune and Dakhla. It also comes a few months after the peaceful action carried out by the Royal Armed Forces which made it possible to ensure, once and for all, the free movement of people and goods in Guergarate.