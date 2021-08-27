Malawi: Deputy Minister Kambauwa-Wirima Touts Equals Project As Game-Changer in Education Sector

Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Madalitso Kambauwa-Wirima, has described Equals Project as critical in the delivery of quality education service in Malawi.

Kambauwa-Wirima made the remarks on Thursday when she presided over the re-orientation session for secondary school Science and Mathematics teachers under the Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary School (EQUALS) Project at Ntcheu Secondary School.

She said under the project, the Malawi Government is reviewing the secondary school curriculum whose assessment procedures started in 2010.

"One of the main reasons for reviewing the curriculum was to align it with the outcomes based primary school curriculum with the target of having the new secondary school curriculum in schools by 2011 so that learners graduating from the new primary school curriculum would meet a revised secondary school curriculum," said the Deputy Minister.

Kambauwa-Wirima also disclosed that the government, through the Ministry of Education, has embarked on expanding access to secondary education with 250 secondary schools across the country being constructed.

She said this would need the country to have adequate teachers who can effectively implement the curriculum.

"Successful curriculum development depends not only upon the effective utilization of resources in the school, but skillful human resources particularly teachers," she narrated.

The Malawi Government is implementing Equals Project with financial support from development partners, especially the World Bank, who have combined efforts with the Ministry of Education to fund and implement activities on the rolled out secondary school curriculum.