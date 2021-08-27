Tunisia: Afrobasket 2021 - Day 2 - Tunisia Top Group After Win Over Egypt 87-81

26 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's basketball team secured their second win at the Afrobasket-2021, after beating their Egyptian counterpart 87-81, at a group B day-2 game played Thursday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

In the other game of the group, the Central African Republic secured a narrow win over Guinea (61-60).

At the end of this day, the national team, who had defeated Guinea (82-46), go on top of the group with 4 points, ahead of Egypt and the Central African Republic (3 points each) and Guinea (2 points).

Tunisia will play the Central African Republic Saturday at 20:00 in the third and final day of the first round.

Top finisher of each group (4 groups) will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the eight teams ranking 2nd and 3rd will compete for the four remaining places for the quarterfinals.

