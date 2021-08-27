Sudan PM Hamdok - Goal of the Road Forward Initiative Is to Unify Revolutionary Forces

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has stressed that the main goal of the Road Forward Initiative is to unite all the forces that have interests in revolution and change in order to complete the transition, leading to the establishment of free and fair elections, and ensuring peaceful deliberation.

Addressing the first meeting of the Prime Minister's initiative enforcement mechanism, he said that the mechanism is temporary to accomplish specific tasks within two months and is not a new incubator and not a substitute for the Legislative Council or Freedom and Change, explaining that the crisis in the country is political. He said that the members of the mechanism represent the entities that have approved the initiative. Tribal conflicts contributed to the complication of the selection process.

He said it was not in the interest to neglect parties that have rules in the initiative, and it is in the interest of the transitional period that all parties join through dialogue. He said that continuous consultations were held on the initiative with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and his deputy, who stressed the need to refer to the democratic transition and how to face the difficulties and issues of the transition and its enforcement.

Rasha Awad, a member of the mechanism, told a press conference after the meeting that the mechanism agreed. The Prime Minister's initiative mechanism to address the national crisis and transition issues announced addressing all reservations about the formation of the mechanism and taking them into account and contacting all parties to represent the parties that it believes were not represented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She confirmed that the mechanism is not an executive body, but rather works on arranging, drawing out ideas and formulating them to help the executive body take the appropriate decision from the political and executive point of view. She explained that the mechanism added new axes to the seven axes, namely the axes of democratic transformation, peace, health, education, and women's issues.

Professor Hadia Hasaballah announced her apology for the membership of the mechanism for implementing the Prime Minister's initiative, which is the fourth apology after thar of Darfur governor Minni Minawi, and eastern Sudanese native administration leaders from the Hendawa and Bani Amer tribes.

While the mechanism announced the formation of a committee to study the justifications for apologies and to sit with the apologists, in a post on her Facebook page, Hadia Hasaballah, apologised for the committee's composition, number, and percentage of women and youth representation, explaining that the committee in this situation will not achieve the central goal.